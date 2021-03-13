BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Police were investigating the death of a person found fatally shot Saturday at a multi-family home.

Bridgeport’s emergency management director said the unidentified victim was discovered around 2 a.m. after a caller reported that her boyfriend was shot, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

Arriving officers found the victim in the front stairwell of a multi-family house, according to officials.

A witness said the victim was investigating a noise on the back porch and was shot through a window, according to police.

