NEW YORK (AP) - Police believe a 37-year-old New York City woman fatally shot in the head on a city street was accidentally caught in a crossfire.

Gudelia Vallinas was shot on a street in Queens after 8 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to New York City police.

Witnesses and surveillance video indicate that some men were chasing one another and firing shots in the area at that time, sources told the New York Post and the Daily News.

There were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

