NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An officer on Friday shot and injured a woman who charged at officers with a pick axe and a baseball bat, Nashville police said.

Officers Brandon Lopez, Ben Williams and Thomas Denenea responded to a residence Friday concerning 33-year-old Melissa Wooden and her statements that she wanted police to shoot her, according to a police news release.

Police say they were awaiting backup when they encountered Wooden in the front lawn with the pick axe and bat.

Efforts to talk to her didn’t work and Williams’ use of his stun gun appeared to have no impact, police said, and then Wooden charged the officers with her weapons and Lopez fired at her.

Wooden is in critical but stable condition at the hospital. The officers are on routine administrative assignment while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting.

