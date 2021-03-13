RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say two people were killed and several others were injured in an early-morning shooting.

Henrico County police said they received several emergency calls shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near the Richmond Raceway.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police found people in a parking lot, including several who were injured.

Police said two men died as a result of their injuries. They said additional victims are being treated at area hospitals.

“Further information on these victims will be forthcoming as we get additional information,” police said in a news release.

