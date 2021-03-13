BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are seeking a vehicle that struck and killed a woman over the weekend in New Jersey and then fled the scene.

Burlington Township police said 46-year-old Rochelle Ritter died after she was struck shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. A passerby spotted her and called 911, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle that struck her “may have been a tractor-trailer or box truck” and was heading north toward Route 130.

Anyone with information is being asked to call township traffic safety officers or detectives.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.