LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock police are seeking two suspects after a 10-year-old girl was fatally shot during an argument between two other people at a park.

Police say the girl shot at Boyle Park on Saturday afternoon later died at a hospital. A man was also injured in the shooting and police believe the gunman was aiming for him and unintentionally hit the girl.

“As far as we know, the confrontation was between that individual and the shooter,” police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Police have identified the two suspects in the slaying of the girl as Ladarius Burnett and Eric Hall Jr. They have not yet been arrested.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the girl was spending time in the park with her family.

“Anytime a life is lost, it’s extremely tragic, but the life of a child,” Humphrey said. “You have a baby who was there with her family, and they expected to go have fun and go home. This one family who has lost a baby.”

