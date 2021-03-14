A sheriff department in northern Michigan is investigating the death of an inmate who was set for release from the country jail within days.

The Cheboygan Daily Tribune reports that the 39-year-old man was found unresponsive early Friday morning on a bunk in a dorm at the Cheboygan County Jail. He was soon after pronounced dead.

Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont said it was too soon to know how the man died, though he said there was no indication a criminal act caused the death.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family out of state, was behind bars on a misdemeanor charge and was considered a low-risk inmate. His release had been scheduled for Monday.

The inmate was discovered unresponsive after staff began serving breakfast. Other inmates from the dorm are being interviewed. The investigation includes viewing footage caught on surveillance cameras.

The Cheboygan Daily Tribune said an autopsy had been scheduled for later on Friday. Autopsy results weren’t immediately available.

