President Biden continues to garner unfavorable press coverage for his recent failure to credit former President Trump‘s successful efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic on a nationwide level. This was not always the case. Before he took office, Mr. Biden actually praised Mr. Trump for his swift actions and feasible, workable solutions to the challenge.

“I think the administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed. This give us great hope,” Mr. Biden told the press — after getting his own coronavirus vaccine shot on Dec. 21, 2020.

Things change. In his recent address to the nation on the public health challenge, Mr. Biden omitted any gracious acknowledgment of Mr. Trump and his administration for their successful and productive efforts.

But wait. If Mr. Biden truly wants an all-hands-on-deck, united front against COVID-19, he should call Mr. Trump back in as a consultant, a symbolic move which would send the press into a tailspin, and possibly reassure the nation that its leadership can create the appearance of political unity over flashy partisan posturing and rude remarks. It would certainly be a noteworthy event, with some showbiz spectacle added.

In the meantime, this is a teachable moment for the White House and for anyone who underestimates the importance of across-the-aisle civility during a crisis, as practiced by Ronald Reagan during his two terms of office. The 40th president was a champion of it, in fact.

But on to some of that damning press coverage.

“Despite calls for national unity and bipartisanship, President Joe Biden and his top aides have declined to give the Trump administration credit on the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout while relying heavily on a system established by their predecessors,” noted ABC News.

“Biden officials are building on some Trump-era ideas, while confronting challenges that also dogged Trump officials,” said The Washington Post.

“These dynamics cast the early rollout in a new light. They undercut the notion that Biden started from scratch,” the Post later added.

“Biden slammed for taking credit for COVID-19 vaccine, not thanking Trump,” said the New York Post.

Even PolitiFact rated Mr. Biden’s claim that Mr. Trump had not established a productive vaccine protocol as “mostly false.”

TRUMP’S STILL IN IT TO WIN IT

The vast majority of Republican voters hold a favorable view of former President Donald Trump two months after he left office. Mr. Trump enjoys an 81% favorability rating among registered Republican voters; 88% also said they approved of the job Mr. Trump did as president.

The source is a survey of 1,264 GOP voters conducted by veteran pollster Tony Fabrizio Feb. 20-March 2 and released to The Hill on Friday.

In a theoretical 2024 GOP primary, Mr. Fabrizio’s poll also reveals that Mr. Trump won the support of 51% of GOP voters. No potential rival even comes close.

As a potential GOP hopeful, former Vice President Mike Pence garnered 9% of the support, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got 7%, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 6%, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah at 5%, and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas at 3%.

IF WE LOSE THE ‘UNITED’ STATES

“I’m not for secession — yet — but I get closer every day. At first I thought, oh, no. That would end the greatest national experiment in human history. But in essence we already live in two countries — the United States of America and the United States of Woke. What’s the point in not making it formal?” asks Roger Simon, a columnist for The Epoch Times, and founder of PJ Media.

If New York and California want to remain in lockdown, maintain open borders, get rid of Dr. Seuss books, “cancel anybody they want,” practice ballot harvesting and try to change a few comfortable norms — well, so be it, Mr. Simon writes.

“Potentially, there is a lot of agreement here if the red and blue states decide to split up. People, in general, will be happier on one side or the other,” he says.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE GOP

Here’s some advice for the Republican Party as the political marketplace gets more convoluted. Get busy. The Democratic Party’s march down the progressive path holds much promise for the future of the Republican Party.

“John F. Kennedy (and possibly even Bill Clinton) could not get nominated in today’s Democratic Party. They have gone way off their mainstream, working class roots. This is not your parents Democratic Party, says Saul Anuzis, former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and current president of 60 Plus Association, a nonpartisan interest group.

“As each party finds itself and settles into this post Trump era, I believe the conservative movement and Republicans in general have a great opportunity to permanently grow our party, increase our ranks, expand our coalition, and win back many suburban voters. We lost many women and suburban voters for some real and many wrongly perceived issues that have now come back to haunt mainstream America,” Mr. Anuzis continues.

“The left has gone too far. They are too far out of the mainstream. America is ripe for a mini-revolution at the ballot box, where Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives in reaction to these crazy progressive left’s overreaching policies,” he advises.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. parents of K-12 children support in-person schooling for elementary and secondary school student in their community “right now.”

• 94% of such parents who are Republican, 80% of those who are independents and 62% of those who are Democrats agree.

• 90% of such parents who lived in the Northeast, 83% of those who live in the Midwest, 78% of those who live in the South and 72% of those who live in the West also agree.

• 82% of those who are employed and 71% of those who are not employed also agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 860 U.S. parents conducted Feb. 14-21 and released Thursday.

