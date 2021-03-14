Could the U.S. one day have a duchess for president? A report from a British news organization published Sunday suggests that Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex, is mulling a run for U.S. president. She may have launched her effort already.

“Meghan Markle will use the furor over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumors circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate,” The Daily Mail. reported.

It noted that a senior British official “with strong links to Washington” said that Ms. Markle, 39, “was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the U.S. Presidency.”

The Mail pointed out that the royal couple have not hidden their political beliefs and “leveled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to reject hate speech during the 2020 presidential election.

The news organization also cited an unnamed source claiming that “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan‘s political ambitions and potential backers.”

The notion of Ms. Markle’s interest in politics is not new.

“Last year, a friend of the Duchess told Vanity Fair magazine that one of the reasons she did not give up her American citizenship when she married into the Royal Family was to allow her to keep open the option of entering Washington politics,” The Mail said.

“If she made it to the White House, Meghan would be the first female US President — succeeding where Hillary Clinton narrowly failed four years ago — and the second non-white occupant of the Oval Office after Barack Obama,” it continued.

“She would also be following in the footsteps of President Ronald Reagan, who was a Hollywood actor for four decades before switching to politics,” The Mail noted.

