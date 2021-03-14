A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday outside a police station on the city’s South Side, according to police.
The officer, whose condition wasn’t known, was taken from the Gresham neighborhood where the shooting occurred to a nearby hospital, police spokesman Tom Ahern said.
The Chicago Tribune reported that a supervisor at the scene told other officers to look for gun-shell casings in the area.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer was the intended target and, if he was, what the motive could have been.
The Chicago Sun-Times cited fire department officials as saying the shooting occurred in the middle of the afternoon and that authorities responded to a call of a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Authorities did not release the name of the injured officer.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.