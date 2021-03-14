CHICAGO (AP) - Ten people were shot early Sunday and at least two of them have died, a Chicago Fire Department official said.

Seven of the people shot were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, department spokesperson Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from a party, news outlets reported. Two of the deaths were pronounced at the scene. One person refused treatment, WLS-TV reported.

