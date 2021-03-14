ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A teenager has been charged with setting a man on fire last week in an attack that left the victim in critical condition.

Rochester police said an investigation revealed the 16-year-old sprayed a flammable liquid on the victim last Friday and set him on fire in his apartment, News10NBC reported Sunday,

The 53-year-old victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body and was listed in critical condition at the URMC Burn Trauma Unit.

The teen hasn’t been identified because of his age. He was charged with assault and attempted arson and was being held at the Monroe County Children’s Center.

Police said an investigation revealed the teen and the victim weren’t related and that it wasn’t a domestic violence incident.

