Italy, France and Germany on Monday suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine amid reports of people developing blood clots after receiving the shot.

The suspension follows the halt of the vaccine in other European countries as health officials investigate reported cases of blood clots to determine if there is any possible link.

The announcement to temporarily ban the vaccine comes a day after the latest known death of a person in Italy shortly after receiving the shot and seven reported cases of clots in the brains of vaccinated people in Germany. French President Emmanuel Macron didn’t elaborate on why health authorities decided to suspend the shots.

In response to these concerns, AstraZeneca on Sunday said a review of all available safety data on more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with its coronavirus vaccine has shown no evidence of increased risk for blood clots.

“AstraZeneca would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. Safety is of paramount importance and the company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine,” the vaccine maker said.

