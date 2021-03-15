Eight illegal immigrants in a vehicle fleeing authorities near the border in Texas died in a car crash Monday, adding to the growing body count accompanying the surge of migrants under President Biden.

The vehicle was speeding when it smashed head-on into another car, completely wrecking both vehicles.

The dead migrants included seven men and one woman.

Two people survived from the fleeing vehicle, and were taken to hospitals. One of those was the driver, according to Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez.

Fox 29 in San Antonio reported the driver tried to run away but was arrested by DPS officers.

A man and his daughter were in the other vehicle and were taken to a hospital in San Antonio in serious condition.

Border deaths are on the rise in recent weeks as migrants surge into the U.S., drawn by changes made by the new Biden administration.

Two weeks ago an SUV packed with more than two dozen migrants crashed in California, killing 13 people. Seats had been removed to make more space to pack the migrants in.

That vehicle and another SUV drove through a hole in the border fence.

In Val Verde County, where Monday’s crash happened, Sheriff Martinez has already recorded twice as many migrant deaths by drowning in the Rio Grande this year as all of 2020.

