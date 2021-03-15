PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama high school science teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a teenage student, according to authorities.

Franklin County deputies arrested Phil Campbell High School teacher Jerry Jordan Benford late Sunday after receiving a complaint that the 28-year-old educator had a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old student, the agency said.

Phil Campbell administrators released a statement Monday announcing Benford was placed on leave pending the investigation.

“Mr. Benford was placed on leave by the Franklin County Board of Education during a special called board meeting this morning,” the statement said, adding that officials could not comment further.

Benford was booked into jail on a charge of sexual contact by a school employee, officials said. He was being held Monday without bond, news outlets reported.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.