ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers met with investigators working for the state attorney general’s office for more than four hours Monday via Zoom, according to her lawyer.

During the interview, Charlotte Bennett revealed new details about Cuomo‘s behavior and what she said was a “sexually hostile work environment,” including a claim the governor frequently made suggestive remarks about the size of his hands.

“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff,” her lawyer, Debra Katz, said in a statement.

Bennett also provided investigators with 120 pages of records from the time of the alleged harassment and other documentary evidence to corroborate her accusations, Katz said.

“The investigators have been moving quickly, and with sensitivity, to get to the heart of these allegations,” Katz said. “We remain confident that their investigation will substantiate Charlotte’s claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed.”

Bennett, 25, alleges that Cuomo quizzed her last June about her sex life, told her that he was lonely and wanted a girlfriend and inquired about her willingness to have a sexual relationship with an older man.

Bennett said she was transferred to another job in the Capitol after reporting the harassment to Cuomo’s chief of staff. Bennett detailed the allegations to The New York Times on Feb. 27 and in a subsequent CBS News interview.

James last week named a former federal prosecutor, Joon Kim, and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to lead the Cuomo investigation. They have full subpoena power and will document their findings in a public report.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has said that he will “fully cooperate.” His office didn’t immediately comment Monday when asked about Bennett‘s interview with investigators.

Bennett is one of several women who’ve accused the governor of inappropriate touching or making offensive remarks.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and has resisted calls to resign.

He has apologized for behavior “that made people feel uncomfortable,” saying, “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.