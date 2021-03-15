Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s job-approval rating among New Yorkers has dropped to 43%, matching his lowest ever, as he faces an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, according to a new poll released Monday.

The Siena College poll found that Mr. Cuomo‘s favorability is down from 56% in February, and from a high of 77% last year.

Only a third of registered voters said they would reelect the third-term Democrat, down from 46% just a month ago.

Seven women, most of them former aides, have accused the governor of sexual harassment. The latest is a female journalist who said Mr. Cuomo touched her inappropriately.

The governor’s plummeting popularity comes as Democratic officials abandon him in droves. On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, called on Mr. Cuomo to resign, as did a majority of the state’s U.S. House delegation.

But Mr. Cuomo got a boost on Sunday when President Biden said he would await the outcome of investigations before passing judgment on him. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has refused to call for Mr. Cuomo to step down.

The state Assembly last week announced it would begin an impeachment investigation of the sexual harassment allegations. He is also facing a federal investigation of an alleged coverup of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, and an independent state attorney general’s probe of the harassment claims.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.