HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi have captured an inmate who was accused of assaulting a jail guard, stealing a patrol car and escaping from a secure center over the weekend.

Roshanda Bowens was initially taken into custody Saturday in connection with a shooting in Marshall County, news outlets reported Sunday.

David Cook with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that while Bowens was being booked into the north Holly Springs facility at around 3 a.m., she assaulted a female guard and escaped from the building.

A deputy saw Bowens and started chasing her on foot, but Bowens jumped into the deputy’s patrol vehicle and rammed a jail gate before getting out of the car and running away, Cook said.

An employee at a nearby business later spotted Bowen and led officers to the escapee, according to officials.

She was returned to jail and was set to face additional felony charges.

