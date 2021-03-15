MORROW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Clayton County responding to a call of street racers laying drag in a retail parking lot arrested dozens of people.

Clayton County sheriff’s deputies and county police officers responded to the call early Sunday morning and blocked all entrances and exits to a Sam’s Club parking lot, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. They used spike strips to keep drivers from leaving the parking lot and then went from car to car to arrest people, the statement says.

The sheriff’s office says 88 people were arrested and were being held in the Clayton County jail. The parents of 16 minors who were present were issued tickets when they came to pick up their children, the statement says. Four guns were seized and about four dozen vehicles were towed.

