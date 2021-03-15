BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on the Crow Indian Reservation in which a man and a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer were injured.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in Lodge Grass, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the Wyoming border, said FBI spokesperson Sandra Yi Barker.

She did not give details of the altercation itself, but said the officer suffered minor injuries. A man who was believed to have been shot left the scene in an unknown condition and remained at large Monday, Barker said.

The FBI said the BIA and the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office are aiding the investigation.

