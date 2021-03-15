BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) - An inmate with mental health issues including schizophrenia has sued a former South Carolina county jail guard over allegedly using excessive force.

On Monday, attorneys for Tieresias Ephram said they had filed a civil lawsuit accusing Isaac Jackson of gross negligence, civil assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Attorneys say Ephram was being held in the Bamberg County jail on shoplifting charges in 2019 when Jackson threw him into a window and door to try to force him into a cell. Ephram‘s head split open, and his attorneys say he required emergency medical care.

Attorneys say Ephram has suffered from disorders including schizophrenia, hallucinations and paranoia since 2000. A judge subsequently ruled Ephram mentally incompetent to stand trial on his shoplifting charges.

Two months after the incident, state police charged Jackson with misconduct in office, and that case is still pending. A working number for Jackson could not be found Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.