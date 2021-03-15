A telling report comes to Inside the Beltway from the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization.

“A mass-migration surge along the U.S. southern border has so overwhelmed Mexican cartel-associated smugglers that they are requiring their customers to wear numbered, colored, and labeled wristbands to denote payment and help them manage their swelling human inventory. Migrants discard the wristbands once they have reached the Texas side of the Rio Grande. The discarded bands are especially prevalent in Starr County in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley sector,” the organization said.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official also confirmed to the researchers that Border Patrol agents have been finding discarded wristbands for nearly two months, coinciding with a migrant surge which evolved after President Biden‘s promised to open the border to all undocumented immigrants once he took office.

“It’s an inventory system. They’re all over the place,” the official said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley are commonly encountering families with unaccompanied children “being smuggled into the country in groups of more than 100,” the federal agency noted in a March 12 press release, advising that another large group included “nine illegal aliens from Romania and two Cuba nationals.”

DALLAS PITCHES IN

Dallas is 635 miles from El Paso, one of the epicenters of migrant arrivals in the Lone Star State. But “Big D” will play a serious role in managing thousands of hopeful arrivals from Mexico and Central America drawn by the Biden administration’s relaxed immigration policy.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will be used to house boys ages 15 to 17, according to a Dallas City Council memo, obtained by The Associated Press. The memo describes the site as a “decompression center” for the new residents, who are likely to arrive this week.

Meanwhile, a tent facility operated by the Border Patrol in the town of Donna, a small city some 512 miles south of Dallas, is holding more than 1,000 children, some as young as 4, according to the Dallas CBS affiliate. In public statements, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to condemn open-border policies that “give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity,”

He applauded the Department of Homeland Security, however — which is set to stage a mass vaccination clinic this week in the Rio Grande Valley to vaccinate Border Patrol agents.

THE GOVERNOR’S ODDS

Will New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abandon his post amid charges of sexual harassment? The odds say no. The prospect of the governor’s resignation has become a popular betting topic at the moment.

“The number-crunchers don’t expect Andrew Cuomo to resign from his governor post any time soon. Wagering site SportsBetting.ag set odds on the possibility of Cuomo resigning before May and the odds indicate just a 23.3% chance he will step down,” the betting house says.

But, it adds, “the odds for Cuomo being reelected in 2022, should he decide to run in New York again, are even worse with just a 12.5% chance he would enter another term.”

THE MEDIA FINALLY GRIMACES OVER BIDEN

Uh-oh. Even The New York Times is looking askance at President Biden‘s claims that his administration has led the way countering COVID-19, with no mention of former President Trump‘s contribution to the effort.

“The media fact-checkers finally come for Joe Biden,” writes Joe Concha, media and politics columnist for The Hill.

“Some of the media fact-checkers apparently are finally waking up to a simple fact: This administration, hyped as a return to truthfulness and transparency — as if that ever existed in any meaningful capacity in the White House with either Democratic or Republican occupants — is anything but,” Mr. Concha says.

“Fortunately, some — although certainly not all — of those tasked with holding the powerful accountable seem to have finally gotten the memo,” he says.

STILL CHAMPIONING FAITH AND FREEDOM

The 2 million-member Faith and Freedom Coalition continues to hold the Road to Majority Policy Conference, an event which over the years has attracted former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence plus a host of lawmakers, policy experts and faith activists.

The organization reveals that this year’s conference will be June 17-19 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, with an intent “to forge a path toward a pro-family majority” and ramp up the momentum to win the GOP majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

“During the 2020 election season, we built a conservative movement the likes of which America had never seen before. That movement continues today, and the 2021 Road to Majority is our next step forward,” says executive director Timothy Head.

“Our fight to rebuild and restore American greatness lives on,” he advises.

The group will open registration and reveal yet another impressive lineup of speakers and strategic partners for the three-day event in the near future. Find them at FFCoalition.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 66% of U.S. adults look forward to gathering with friends and family when the COVID-19 pandemic ends, or restrictions are lifted; 62% of Republicans, 66% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 57% overall look forward to traveling; 59% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 61% of Democrats agree.

• 57% overall look forward to going to bars and restaurants; 56% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• 44% overall look forward to shopping in stores; 41% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 43% overall look forward to “going to public events”; 46% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall look forward to “getting dressed up”; 15% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

Source: A CBS News poll of 2,382 U.S. adult conducted March 10-13.

