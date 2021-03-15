People on the terrorist watchlist have been nabbed trying to cross the border as part of the new surge of migrants, Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, revealed Monday during a trip to the border.

“Individuals that they have on the watch list for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border,” the New York congressman said as he stood near a section of border wall in El Paso, Texas.

He was part of a delegation of House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, that was visiting to take stock of the migrant surge and to pressure President Biden for a change in course.

Mr. Katko didn’t say any more about those caught who were on watchlists, but he and other Republicans ticked off a list of stunning developments.

Mr. Katko said Customs and Border Protection is shifting money around in its accounts and has taken some cash out of Border Patrol agents’ salaries and pensions. The congressman said unless Congress passes an emergency spending bill, “I don’t know how we’re even going to pay these guys.”

He also described the conditions in one of the detention facilities, with hundreds of people being held.

“Not one of them has had a COVID test,” he said.

The Washington Times has reported that migrants who are eventually tested show coronavirus infection rates as high as 25%.

Mr. McCarthy said one processing facility they visited had 120 Border Patrol agents working inside to care for the record number of people.

That means they have been taken off the front lines, leaving holes in the country’s security.

The California Republican challenged Mr. Biden, who is planning to make several trips this week to tout enactment of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, to divert his plane and come to the border.

Mr. McCarthy said the border is “beyond a crisis.”

The White House has declined to use the term crisis, instead calling it a challenge.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the record numbers of juveniles sleeping on floors in overcrowded facilities are “not acceptable.”

“But I think the challenge here is that there are not that many options,” she said. “And we have a lot of critics, but many of them are not putting forward a lot of solutions.”

Ms. Psaki said the Biden administration won’t adopt the Trump policy of refusing entry to unaccompanied juveniles. Given that, she said, the only choices are to release them to homes without vetting the people who would be taking them, or to try to open more shelters so they can be held in better conditions than the border stations.

“That’s exactly what we’re focused on doing … as quickly as possible,” she said.

