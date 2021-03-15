OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A man accused of spraying three people with bear spray and threatening two journalists while armed with an assault weapon pleaded guilty Monday to six counts related to his actions during the Jan. 6 state Capitol Campus protest.

The Olympian reports that Damon Huseman, 26, of Seattle appeared in Thurston County Superior Court Monday morning for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. He was arrested after he took part in the protest that breached the grounds of the governor’s mansion.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree assault, two counts of harassment and one count of criminal trespass after spending about two months in Thurston County jail.

Superior Court Judge Sharonda Amamilo sentenced Huseman to six months confinement for the three assault charges and 90 days each for the remaining three charges.

Though he pleaded guilty to all charges on Monday, Huseman said in a written statement to the court that he felt he acted in self-defense for the first five counts and only accepted a plea deal to avoid the risk associated with a trial. He did, however, admit to trespassing on the governor’s mansion grounds.

The court also signed five anti-harassment or no-contact orders to protect the people Huseman affected that day. The five orders will remain in effect for two years, Amamilo said.

