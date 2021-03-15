LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas are searching for the driver involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian.

Authorities say the collision happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road.

A man was attempting to cross the street just east of the intersection in the path of a dark gray metallic car in the right lane.

Investigators say the car’s right front area hit the man’s left side. The driver did not stop.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They did not release the identity of the man, who was in his 50s.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

The incident marks the 21st traffic-related death police have investigated this year.

