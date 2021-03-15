MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting left one man dead and a woman injured, Mesa police said Monday.

They said 40-year-old Aaron Wright was released from a hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

It was unclear Monday if Wright has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a Mesa apartment on March 5.

They said a man later identified as 27-year-old Deandre Brewer was found dead inside the apartment while Wright and 43-year-old Brandi Black were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds that weren’t life threatening.

Two witnesses told police that Wright showed a handgun to his 8-year-old daughter and was asked to leave the apartment.

An argument ensued and witnesses said Wright then shot Deandre and Black.

Wright was wounded when Deandre reportedly returned fire.

Police said 26 shell casings were found inside the apartment along with two handguns.

