MILWAUKEE (AP) - The board that regulates Wisconsin’s largest police department is considering banning chokeholds under any circumstances.

The Milwaukee Police Department’s use-of-force policy generally prohibits officers from using chokeholds except when they’ve exhausted all other options in a life-or-death situation or situations involving great bodily harm.

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is schedule to consider during a meeting Thursday doing away with any exceptions and banning the tactic completely.

The meeting is slated to begin at 5 p.m. and will be accessible to the public at http://city.milwaukee.gov/citychannel. The board will take public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.