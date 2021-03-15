An Omaha woman was sentenced Monday to prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident last year on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska’s Sarpy County.

Kenisha Prentice, 25, was ordered to serve five to 10 years in prison for felony motor vehicle homicide and 18 months to 3 years in prison for DUI causing serious bodily injured, with the sentences to be served consecutively, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

She also was fined $550 on two other traffic counts.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 near the Nebraska Highway 370 westbound entrance ramp, east of Gretna. Prentice’s car hit the rear of a stalled car driven by Nabil Shokai, 67, of Lincoln. Shokai was pronounced dead at a hospital. A passenger, Kalul Bor, 74, was injured.

“This case illustrates the tragic and serious consequences of drunk driving,” said Deputy County Attorney Michael Mills. “Lives were irretrievably broken because of the bad choices made by Ms. Prentice.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.