The White House said Monday that North Korea has not responded to the Biden administration’s behind-the-scenes efforts at diplomatic outreach in the past month.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration hasn’t received any contact from the North Koreans. The administration is also consulting with former officials of past administrations who’ve dealt with North Korea and its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

“Diplomacy is always our goal … to reduce the risk of escalation,” Ms. Psaki said of Pyongyang. “To date, we have not received any response.”

She said there will be “a continued expansion of engagement with partners and allies in the region.”

Former President Donald Trump forged a personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, holding two summits on denuclearization. Those meetings failed to produce a permanent breakthrough.

