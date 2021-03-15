CHICAGO (AP) - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the abdomen Monday when he was attacked while his personal vehicle was stopped at a traffic light on the city’s South Side, authorities said.

Police Superintendent David Brown said the officer was approached shortly after noon by two gunmen, who fired into the vehicle. The officer was alert when he transported by officers who responded to the shooting scene to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Brown said there was talk of a carjacking attempt, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Investigators were canvassing the area for video and witnesses to aid in the search for the shooter, he said.

The unidentified victim is the second Chicago police officer shot and wounded in as many days. On Sunday, a sergeant received a graze wound to the chin while standing in the parking lot of a district headquarters. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities did not release the name of the injured officer. It wasn’t known if the officer was the intended target of the shooting, according to officials.

