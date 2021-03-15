By - Associated Press - Monday, March 15, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police in Omaha are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man early in the weekend.

Officers were called to a north Omaha neighborhood around 8 p.m. Friday, where they found Larry Thompson, 59, of Omaha, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Thompson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police did not immediately release other details about the shooting, and had not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting by Monday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide