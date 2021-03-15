OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police in Omaha are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man early in the weekend.

Officers were called to a north Omaha neighborhood around 8 p.m. Friday, where they found Larry Thompson, 59, of Omaha, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Thompson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police did not immediately release other details about the shooting, and had not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting by Monday morning.

