ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Thirteen people have been charged in connection with a fight at a house in February in which students from Radford University were said to be involved, authorities said.

Radford police said that of the 13, 10 have been arrested and three are still wanted on warrants, The Roanoke Times reported Monday. According to police, all 13 face charges including assault by mob, breaking and entering, and felony destruction of property.

Radford University confirmed that the fight involved nine students enrolled in the current spring semester before they were placed on interim suspension. Four were previously enrolled, but a university spokeswoman said the four aren’t currently enrolled.

The newspaper reported portions of the fight were captured on video, which showed a fight inside a room inside the house as well as people climbing in and out of windows.

