KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City have identified a man found shot to death inside a north Kansas City home at the start of the weekend.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. Friday to the home near the Jefferson Highlands neighborhood for a welfare check that was upgraded to a report of a shooting as the officers were on their way to the home, police said.

Arriving officers found 29-year-old Caleb Meroney with gunshot injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and canvassed the area for any witnesses, but had not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the case by Monday morning.

