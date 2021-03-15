WELLS, Maine (AP) - One man was shot in the chest and another man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wells, police said.

Shaun Simmons, 57, of Wells, took his own life as police officers were responding Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound. William Ness, 71, of Wells, was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, police said.

Maine State Police and Sanford Police were investigating. Further details were not available.

