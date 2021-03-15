MONTEREY, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man is accused of shooting at a semitruck and leading police on a chase that ended with the evacuation of a truck stop, authorities said.

Xavier Waters of Nashville was charged with aggravated assault, evading police, possession of a stolen firearm and other counts related to the events that began late Saturday, news outlets reported, citing police.

Officers had been watching for a gray Infiniti on Interstate 40 whose driver was accused of shooting at a semi-truck in Roane County, Monterey police said in a statement. They spotted the car near Exit 301 and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled, police said. The vehicle got off the interstate at Exit 280, but the driver lost control of the vehicle and exited it, running to a nearby truck stop, the statement said. After the truck stop was evacuated, police found Waters hiding inside a freezer, authorities said.

