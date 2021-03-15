BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has died of his injuries in a shooting at a Blue Springs home that also killed a woman, police said.

The shooting happened early Friday afternoon. A tactical team was sent into the home after officers made repeated, unsuccessful attempts to make contact with people inside, police said. Once inside, officers found 46-year-old Denine McCord dead from gunshot injuries.

Police also found Joseph Patterson, 57, critically injured from a gunshot wound, officials said. Patterson was taken to a hospital, where he died later Friday.

Police Lt. John Kingsolver told The Examiner of Independence that police believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, but are still investigating.

