MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Manchester police officers are getting new training that covers use of force, implicit bias, cultural responsiveness, and ethics.

This portion of the training focuses on patrol tactics, and includes scenarios such as de-escalation, active shooter response, armed barricaded subject, officer down rescue, interior suspect search, exterior suspect search and felony motor vehicle stops.

The changes have developed since Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order last year on overhauling New Hampshire’s police training standards. Recommendations were made by the Commission on Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency that Sununu created in June in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

