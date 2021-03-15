COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Two rival motorcycle gangs ended up shooting and hurting their own members when a fight broke out in the parking lot of a South Carolina motorcycle shop, authorities said.

Surveillance video released Monday by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott shows five gang members piling on each other during the fight Thursday afternoon outside Capital City Cycles in Columbia.

A man with a cane is seen wildly swinging at people on the ground, and Lott said the man ended up striking the fatal blows on a fellow gang member who had already been shot.

Many of the gunshot wounds and other injuries in the fight were inflicted by gang members on their own people, the sheriff said.

“The fighting, stabbing, shooting and beating was all in progress when the deputies got there,” Lott said.

Deputies are still trying to sort through what all happened and file appropriate charges, the sheriff said.

“Everybody who was part of this melee is going to be charged,” Lott said.

Investigators aren’t sure if the gangs planned to be at the motorcycle shop at the same time or just happened to arrive at the same time. The sheriff refused to give the names of the gangs at his Monday news conference.

“I don’t want to give them publicity,” Lott said. “They don’t deserve it.”

