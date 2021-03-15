COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Deputies are trying to figure out why a South Carolina man shot and killed his brother as well as the mother of his brother’s child, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

One body was found early Saturday in Richland County and the other body was found in Aiken County several hours later, Lott said.

Ashli Haigler was found dead in a vehicle in Columbia and her 5-year-old child was in the car, the sheriff said.

Deputies began looking for the child’s father and got a call from Aiken County deputies that Rufus Carmichael had been found dead on the side of a road near Batesburg, Lott said.

Officers went to the home of Carmichael’s brother Charles Carmichael and arrested him after finding a gun and a vehicle covered in blood, Lott said.

Deputies in both counties are trying to determine where Rufus Carmichael was killed and why his brother attacked him and the mother of his child, the sheriff said.

It wasn’t known if Charles Carmichael had a lawyer.

