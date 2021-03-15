Federal prosecutors have charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a report Monday.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested Sunday, The Washington Post reported.

Investigators are still working to determine if the suspects’ actions contributed to Sicknick’s death one day after the riot, The Post reported.

Court filings reportedly show the two men standing next to Sicknick and other officers on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

Mr. Khater allegedly told Mr. Tanios, “Give me that bear s—-,” The Post reported. About nine minutes later, Mr. Khater was seen discharging chemicals — believed to be bear spray — into the face of Sicknick and two other officers.

The two men face nine charges, including assaulting a police officers with a deadly weapon, The Post reported.

