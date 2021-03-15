GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Two people have been found dead inside a home near Greenville, authorities said.

Both were found dead Saturday inside a Greenville County home, WSPA-TV reported.

Deputies were sent to the home after a 911 call stating that a woman had been shot, authorities said.

Deputies believed that at least one other person was still inside the residence and SWAT was requested. After they entered the home, they found the dead male and female inside.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the killings as a murder-suicide.

Two children were inside the residence at the time but were not injured, authorities said.

Few other details were immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.