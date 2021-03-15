An official U.S. Marine Corps Twitter account apologized over the weekend for a series of snarky tweets that defended servicewomen and ripped Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a “boomer.”

Mr. Carlson last week sparked a backlash from military members after slamming the Biden administration’s efforts to be more inclusive of servicewomen. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars,” the Fox News host scoffed. “It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

U.S. Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker responded to Mr. Carlson with a video arguing that the TV host’s opinion “is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces.”

The verified Twitter account for the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, one of three of its kind in the Marine Corps, retweeted Sgt. Stalker’s video and added Friday, “What it looks like in today’s armed forces @TuckerCarlson,” the tweet read. “Get right before you get left, boomer #Women #WeAreMarines #TuckerCarlson #FoxNews#marines #currentlyserving #USMCWomen.”

The account initially defended the tweet, responding to one user, “Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant,” Mediaite reported.

“We agree, maybe that was a tad harsh but aggressiveness is in our nature and we are passionate about #oneteamonefight,” the account later reportedly tweeted to one critic.

The three tweets were later deleted and the account apologized for its “aggressive” response.

“We are human and what was intended as a tweet in support of our female Marines and sisters serving in uniform was clearly not aligned with our standard practices or an appropriate representation of the Marine Corps,” the account tweeted. “We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures, and get back in the fight. And you’re right: our focus is to train, fight, and win.”

“We are human and we messed up,” it continued. “We are here to train, fight and win. That tweet was intended to defend our women in uniform. We understand it was aggressive and we will reflect and do better.

“We’ve strayed away from our brand and realize that. Our standard practices will be in effect and you can count on us to correct our mistake going forward,” the account added. “Our intentions were misinterpreted and we are working to move forward from this mistake.”

Sen. Ted Cruz sent a letter Sunday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying he is “deeply troubled” by the apparently partisan attacks against Mr. Carlson by members of the military and the Marines account.

“Multiple military leaders have tweeted video of themselves, while in uniform, as they attack Carlson, including the Common Senior Enlisted Leader of the U.S. Space Command, the Sgt. Major of the Army, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and the commanding officer of the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Information Group (IG),” the letter reads.

Mr. Cruz’s letter demands a meeting with the Commandant of the Marine Corps, in which, he said on Twitter, he will demand that the military “put a stop to” the campaign against Mr. Carlson.

