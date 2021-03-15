MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate was set Tuesday to take up a pair of bipartisan bills that would establish protocols for collecting and tracking sexual assault evidence kits.

The first bill would require health professionals to notify police within 72 hours whenever a sexual assault kit has been collected and police to send kits to the state crime lab within 14 days. The second bill would require the state Department of Justice to create a database for victims to track their kits’ status.

Tens of thousands of sexual assault evidence kits in the U.S. have gone untested for a variety of reasons. Sometimes prosecutors decide cases are too weak to pursue or victims refuse to cooperate. Victim advocates have been pushing for years to get the kits tested in hopes of identifying serial offenders.

Advocates for sexual assault victims have been working with the Wisconsin DOJ for years to prevent backlogs and delays in testing kits. Similar bills died in the Assembly last legislative session.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.