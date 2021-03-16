CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Six people were indicted by a federal grand jury in New Hampshire on charges of participating in a conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, the U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the group operated a business since 2016 that enabled customers to exchange over $10 million in fiat currency for virtual currency, and charging a fee for their service. It alleges that the defendants knowingly operated the virtual currency exchange business in violation of federal anti-money laundering laws and regulations.

The indictment also alleges that some members of the group opened bank accounts in the names of purported religious entities, and misled financial institutions into believing their business was a religious organization receiving charitable contributions.

All six faced a magistrate on Tuesday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

In addition to conspiracy, the defendant facing the most charges, Ian Freeman, 40, of Keene, is accused of wire fraud charges, money laundering, operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise, and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Freeman, a leader of the libertarian Free Keene group, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

