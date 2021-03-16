MESA, Ariz. (AP) - An Apache Junction police officer was shot and wounded after a pursuit involving a stolen car Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. on unincorporated Maricopa County land near Mesa after officers chased a suspected stolen truck wanted in connection to a recent vehicle theft at a bank.

Police said the driver of truck tried to ram the officers’ vehicle several times before gunshots were exchanged.

They said one officer was shot in the neck and was rushed to a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately release the officer’s name or condition at the hospital after surgery.

They said one suspect was shot and wounded and another was taken into custody, but their names weren’t immediately released.

