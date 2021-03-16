MESA, Ariz. (AP) - An Apache Junction police officer has been shot and wounded after a pursuit involving a stolen car, according to authorities.

Police said the officer was shot in Mesa around 4 p.m. Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital.

The name of the officer wasn’t immediately released and there was no word on the officer’s condition.

Police said the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle and when the officer stopped in front of a smoke shop in Mesa, there was an exchange of gunfire and the officer was wounded.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

