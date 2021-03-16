LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An arson suspect who was shot and wounded by Kentucky police last week has been accused of throwing a trash can at officers and attempting to stab himself and an officer with a knife, court documents say.

A chase began Thursday after Bryan Nigel Beach, 26, ran away from the Louisville Metro Fire Headquarters while investigators were questioning him in a domestic violence-related arson case, The Courier-Journal reported Tuesday, citing an arrest citation.

Metro police officers were called and eventually encountered Beach in an alley, where he took out a knife and tried to cut his own neck, the complaint said. Beach refused to drop the knife, and officers unsuccessfully tried to subdue him with a stun gun and pepper a ball, but he was still able to throw a trash can at officers, according to the documents.

Beach then knocked over an officer and attempted to stab the officer “with the intent to cause death,” the citation said. The suspect was later shot by a Metro police officer, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital for a head injury, police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. An update on the officer’s condition was not immediately given. None of the officers involved were identified.

Beach was charged with fleeing or evading police and assault of a police officer in the third degree, according to authorities. His arraignment was set for Wednesday, but a memo filed Monday said he remained hospitalized and requested a later date. His injuries were not disclosed.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

