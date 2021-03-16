Progressive-pillow entrepreneur David Hogg slept through the first step of creating a business.

Good Pillow got off to a nightmare start this week, as multiple news outlets reported that the gun-control activist apparently didn’t trademark his company’s name.

Now the moniker “Good Pillow” belongs to someone who is neither Mr. Hogg nor his announced business partner, tech entrepreneur William LeGate.

“According to the trademark application, ‘Good pillow’ was being registered for a ‘custom-built pillow,’ to use the mark in commerce or in connection with identified goods and services,” the website Meaww reported.

“The application is now waiting to be assigned to an examining attorney approximately three months after the filing date, which will take place in May 2021. The image registered with the application does not match the logo on Hogg’s and LeGate’s Good Pillow website. At the time of reporting, no other applications for the name have been filed under either Hogg’s or LeGate’s name,” Meaww wrote.

Mr. Hogg and Mr. LeGate announced their plans to start Good Pillow in early February, specifically to drive out of business conservative entrepreneur Mike Lindell and his MyPillow brand of bedware.

“[We] are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it,” Mr. Hogg wrote at the time.

The pair haven’t yet produced any pillows or bedware.

