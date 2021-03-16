Congressional Democrats are working on an infrastructure plan that not only would rebuild America’s highways and bridges but also would undertake a Green New Deal-style transformation of transportation, energy and the entire economy.

“It is going to be green and it is going to be big,” said House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, Oregon Democrat.

Although the final plan is unlikely to make it through Congress before the fall, its price tag will extend upward of $2 trillion. Most of the spending would go to upgrading the nation’s roads, bridges and public transit systems.

The most ambitious portions of the infrastructure package, though, are likely to deal with climate change.

Mr. DeFazio is a champion of a Green New Deal environmental makeover of the U.S. economy. He is expected to use his committee, where the package will originate, to push toward the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 that was set by President Biden and the Paris Climate Accord.

The effort faces stiff opposition from Republicans, but Senate Democrats are poised to use special rules to force it through without bipartisan support.

One of the best ways to reach the net-zero goal, Democrats say, is through more “green-friendly” infrastructure such as mandating that new projects, such as tunnels, be built with concrete additives that absorb carbon dioxide.

House Democrats from states such as Florida are expected to push that new infrastructure projects paid for with federal dollars be weather resistant. Given the recent cold snap that wreaked havoc on Texas’ electric grid, there is the potential for bipartisan agreement on that topic.

The plan will include at least $500 million to install electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Expanding the number of electric vehicles on the nation’s roads was a key component of President Biden’s 2020 campaign platform. The final package also will include money to transition the fleet of federal vehicles from gasoline to electric and funding for state and local governments to switch to electric school buses.

What’s more, Mr. DeFazio is expected to add funding for an alternative to conventional automobile and airplane travel. It is not clear exactly what shape that alternative will take. In the past, Democrats sought to bolster and expand Amtrak and public commuter rail systems.

In a break from past infrastructure plans, the bill from Mr. DeFazio’s committee likely will not prioritize money for new roads. That’s because environmentalists argue that breaking the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels starts with deemphasizing the use of automobiles for everyday travel.

The lack of new road construction would be a poison pill for Republicans, especially for lawmakers from rural districts, a GOP congressman told The Washington Times.

Even without an emphasis on public transit — used mostly in urban and suburban communities that tend to be Democratic — Republican support for the package may be hard to attain.

Still, Republicans say they are eager to work with the Biden administration on infrastructure even if there are disagreements about what counts as infrastructure.

GOP lawmakers, in particular, oppose the emphasis on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Republicans argue that abandoning oil and natural gas is unrealistic, given how much of the U.S. economy relies on it.

There is also contention over how to finance the package, which is estimated by the Biden administration to cost more than $2 trillion.

Mr. Biden proposed raising federal income taxes for the first time since 1993 to pay for the spending.

Mr. DeFazio previously urged funding infrastructure improvements by increasing the 18.4 cent-per-gallon federal gasoline tax, which also hasn’t been raised since 1993.

Republicans oppose both measures. They argue that raising income taxes on individuals would kill any post-coronavirus economic recovery, while increasing the gas tax would hit working people the hardest.

The battle over infrastructure likely will be decided in the evenly divided Senate, where Democrats hold the majority thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

An infrastructure overhaul would require at least 10 Republican votes to survive a filibuster, which would be next to impossible with a bill heavy on climate change measures.

The other option for Democrats is to force the package through Congress with a process known as budget reconciliation, which allows a once-a-year spending and revenue package to pass with a simple majority of 51 votes.

That’s the same way Democrats forced through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill without the support of a single Republican.

Although an infrastructure bill has yet to be introduced in Congress, Democrats are promising to advance it on a strict party-line basis.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernard Sanders said that is likely the only option.

“If Republicans are prepared to support a significant and important piece of legislation that deals with climate change, deals with infrastructure, that’s great,” said Mr. Sanders, a democratic socialist from Vermont. “My own feeling is at this point I doubt that that will be the case.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.